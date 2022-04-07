Ukraine asks NATO for 'weapons, weapons and weapons'; Shell reveals financial hit of leaving Russia. Follow our live updates

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with G-7 and NATO leaders in Brussels, one day after the U.S. announced new penalties on Russia that included a ban on all new investment in the country and sanctions on President Vladimir Putin's daughters.

"I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba said in a tweet.



Oil major Shell also revealed its financial hit from exiting Russia, highlighting the cost of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Western energy companies.