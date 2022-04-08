Kremlin admits 'significant losses' of troops; Russia expected to shift defeated forces to east Ukraine. Follow our live updates

Russian troops that had invaded the northern part of Ukraine have "fully withdrawn" to Belarus and Russia, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

In an intelligence update, the ministry said at least some of those units will be transferred to the eastern part of Ukraine to fight there. Moscow is widely expected to shift the focus of its offensive to the Donbas region, where Russia has engaged in military adventurism for years.

However, the redeployment of those much-depleted Russian units — which were defeated by determined Ukrainian resistance around Kyiv and elsewhere — is not expected to happen easily or quickly.

"Many of these forces will require significant replenishment before being ready to deploy further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week minimum," the British ministry said.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to shell cities in the east and south of Ukraine, the ministry said.

Russia denies that it uses artillery barrages to attack Ukrainian cities, despite incontrovertible evidence to the contrary.

— Ted Kemp