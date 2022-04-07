'Weapons, weapons and weapons': Ukraine makes its request to NATO clear

Ukraine has urged NATO to supply more weapons as it seeks to defend itself against further aggression from Russia.

Members of the NATO military alliance have been supplying Kyiv with weapons ever since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. The U.S., for instance, has supplied anti-aircraft Stingers, thousands of anti-tank weapons and millions of rounds of ammunition.

However, for Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, this is not enough.

"My agenda is very simple. It only has three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons," Kuleba said as he arrived in Brussels, Belgium for a meeting with NATO members.

"In the recent month(s), in the recent weeks Ukrainian army and the entire Ukrainian nation has demonstrated that we know how to fight. We know how to win. But without sustainable and sufficient supplies of all weapons requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied with enormous sacrifices," he added.