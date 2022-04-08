The tax deadline is 10 days away. Here’s the average refund so far

bymuratdeniz | iStock | Getty Images

There are 10 days until April 18, the tax deadline for most Americans, and the IRS has already sent more than 63 million refunds worth over $204 billion in total, as of April 1, the agency reported Friday. Almost one-third of Americans don't file until the last minute, according to a report from IPX 1031, and expect a refund of $1,915. However, the average payment is currently $3,226. Despite delayed filings, many Americans plan to use refunds to boost their finances, with 37% aiming to save the money and 22% eyeing paying off debt, the IPX 1031 report found.

The latest filing season statistics come amid a tough period for the IRS, which is still digging out from millions of unprocessed individual returns from last year. While the agency issues most refunds within 21 days, several factors may cause delays, including paper-filed returns, payments by mail, errors or returns affected by identity theft. "We urge extra attention to those who received an economic impact payment or an advance child tax credit last year," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "People should make sure they report the correct amount on their tax return to avoid delays."

The IRS sent about 7.4 million "math error" notices for stimulus payment mistakes from Jan. 1 through July 15, 2021, delaying refunds, and many are still waiting for a resolution.

Your refund status