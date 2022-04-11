Twitter shares fall after Elon Musk abandons plan to join board

Musk would have been appointed to Twitter's board on Saturday, but the world's richest man informed the company on the day that he would not, in fact, be taking the board seat.

Twitter shares fell in premarket trading Monday after CEO Parag Agrawal revealed that Elon Musk has abandoned his plan to join the company's board.

The social media company's stock tumbled over 8% to less than $43 a share at 4 a.m. ET before recovering slightly.

On April 5, Musk and Twitter said he would be joining Twitter's board. A day earlier, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO disclosed via financial filings that he's Twitter's biggest shareholder, holding a 9.2% stake in the firm.

Musk would have been appointed to Twitter's board on Saturday, but the world's richest man informed the company on the day that he would not, in fact, be taking the board seat. Twitter's investor relations page is yet to be updated and Musk is still listed as a board member.

"Elon has decided not to join our board," Agrawal wrote on Twitter Sunday. "I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here."

In the note, Agrawal said that Musk remains the largest shareholder of Twitter, and the company will remain open to his input.

"We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks," he wrote. "We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders was the best path forward."

The Twitter CEO did not say whether Musk gave specific reasons for changing his mind about taking on the new obligation.