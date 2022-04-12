In the U.S., consumers are paying more for everything. In China, the inflation problem is very different

Transportation fuel prices rose by 24.1% in China in March 2022 from a year ago, the largest increase within the country's consumer price index.

BEIJING — Persistent inflation in China narrows the window for when the People's Bank of China can cut interest rates and support growth, economists said.

Official measures of producer and consumer prices in China rose in March by more than analysts expected, according to data released Monday.

"Rising food and energy price inflation limits the space for the PBoC to cut interest rates, despite the rapidly worsening economy," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu and a team said in a note Monday.

Lu referred to his team's report earlier this month that noted how China's 1-year benchmark deposit rate is only slightly above the rate of consumer price increases. That reduces the relative value of Chinese bank deposits.

On an international level, higher U.S. interest rates narrows the gap between the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield and its Chinese counterpart, reducing the relative attractiveness of Chinese bonds. Cutting rates in China would reduce that gap further.

The yield on China's 10-year government bond fell below that of the U.S. for the first time in 12 years on Monday, according to Reuters. Previously the Chinese bond yield tended to trade at a 100 to 200 basis point premium to the U.S.