Some medical debt will continue to haunt consumers despite moves by White House and credit bureaus

Medical debt has a big bull's-eye on its back.

In addition to the March announcement by the three big credit-reporting firms that they will limit when such debt ends up on credit reports, the White House on Monday outlined steps intended to further prevent past medical bills from haunting consumers.

Yet not everyone will see relief.

"What's been done so far are huge developments and will help consumers," said Chi Chi Wu, staff attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. "We do think more could be done."

Medical debt in the U.S. has reached roughly $88 billion, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Additionally, 58% of bills that are in collections and appear on credit reports are medical-related and roughly 43 million credit reports show such collections.

This can lower your credit score, which makes it harder to secure loans or other credit, or get favorable interest rates if you are approved.

While some credit scores don't treat medical debt as harshly as others do, lenders tend to use one that treats all debt in collections the same if it appears on your credit report. Additionally, employers or landlords may use either your credit score or report to make decisions.

At the same time, research has shown that medical debt is less predictive of a person's ability to keep up with payments than other types of collection accounts.