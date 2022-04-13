Toxic company culture is the No. 1 reason workers are quitting jobs, survey finds

Nearly 33% of employees in the U.S. are considering quitting their jobs, while 25% have actually resigned over the past six months, citing "toxic company culture" as their No. 1 reason for leaving.

That's according to a 2022 survey from FlexJobs, digging into workers' motives for quitting and how they planned to do it.

"People are still considering and actively making career moves for a better work experience that will provide benefits like work-life balance and flexibility," said Toni Frana, career services manager at FlexJobs. "From our perspective, the Great Resignation is still very much alive and trending."

Moreover, of the workers who recently left, 68% bowed out without another position lined up, the survey revealed, suggesting continued leverage for employees.

In 2021, roughly 47 million workers voluntarily quit their jobs, and high turnover has continued into 2022, with 4.4 million people resigning in February, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. That's just below November's record of 4.5 million employees who left.

While toxic company culture was the top reason for fleeing, low salary, poor management and a lack of a healthy work-life balance were other top motivations, the survey found.