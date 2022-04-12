California considers a shortened, 32-hour workweek for larger companies

A shortened workweek may become the reality for many employees in California.

Legislation is now working its way through the state legislature that would make the standard workweek 32 hours for companies with more than 500 workers. There would be no cut in pay, and those who work more would be compensated at a rate of no less than 1.5 times the employee's regular rate of pay.

"It doesn't make sense that we are still holding onto a work schedule that served the Industrial Revolution," Democratic Assembly member Cristina Garcia, one of the bill's sponsors, said in a statement.

While the shift is long overdue, the Covid-19 pandemic and "Great Resignation," also known as the "Great Reshuffle," have made it clear the time to make the change is now, she said.

Nearly 48 million Americans walked away from their jobs last year, and the trend is still going strong. Almost 4.4 million workers quit in February alone, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

"There has been no correlation between working more hours and better productivity," Garcia said.