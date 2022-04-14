European stocks set to nudge higher ahead of ECB meeting

LONDON — European stocks are set for a cautiously higher open on Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank's latest policy decision and track developments in Ukraine.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 5 points higher at 7,586, Germany's DAX is set to add around 55 points to 14,131 and France's CAC 40 is expected to climb around 21 points to 6,563, according to IG data.

The ECB will announce its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 p.m. London time. Markets are not expecting any change in interest rates just yet, but widely expect the Governing Council to adopt a more hawkish tone and lay the foundations for policy tightening over the summer, with euro zone inflation running at a record high.

Investors in Europe are also monitoring the war in Ukraine. A Russian missile cruiser was attacked and damaged by Ukrainian forces in the Black Sea early on Thursday, forcing the entire crew to be evacuated.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced another $800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday, following an hour-long phone call with the country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In other news, a sixth Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the U.K., after the country's health regulator gave the green light to French company Valneva's shot.