Zelenskyy appeals for ‘stronger, more destructive’ sanctions; Ukraine infrastructure damage hinders aid efforts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his latest nightly address to the nation says sanctions on Russia are very significant and economically painful, but still aren't enough for "the Russian military machine to be left without means of subsistence."

The U.K.'s Defence Ministry says Ukraine's roads and other infrastructure have been badly damaged by Russian troops, and that is now posing a significant challenge in delivering humanitarian aid to some areas.

Russia appears to be retaliating for the sinking of its flagship missile cruiser Moskva, which Ukrainian forces say they hit with missiles, as explosions are heard in Kyiv. The U.S. now believes Ukrainian missiles sank the Moskva, an official told NBC News.

The loss of such a major naval asset may force Russia to rethink its strategy in the Black Sea, analysts say.