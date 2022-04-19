5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

Johnson & Johnson's first-quarter earnings beat and revenue miss before the opening bell led about a dozen S&P 500 companies reporting financial results Tuesday. J&J lowered its full-year sales and profit outlook, and announced a halt in Covid vaccine sales guidance due to a global supply glut and demand uncertainty. J&J's board approved a 6.6% quarterly dividend increase to $1.13 per share.

Apollo Global Management may be willing provide financing for a Twitter buyout, according to sources who spoke to CNBC . However, the private equity giant isn't interested in joining other firms in a buyout bid. Last week, Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world's wealthiest person, offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Financing parties are considering their willingness to lend to Musk or another potential buyer, sources added.

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the Covid mask mandate on public transportation, after a federal judge in Florida on Monday vacated the Biden administration's national face-covering mandate for planes and other forms of public transportation. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ruled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had overstepped its authority. The CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks on public transit, a Biden administration official said.

Ukrainian soldiers seen on a tank on the frontline in Donbas, Ukraine on April 12, 2022. Russia has begun the battle for Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

Russia's long-anticipated offensive in east Ukraine appears to be underway after pulling back troops from the northern front. Kremlin forces unleashed attacks on a number of areas within the Donbas region. If successful, the eastern offensive would give Russian President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory after plans to overrun the capital city of Kyiv failed. Eastern Ukraine, specifically the Donbas area, has seen conflict between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian fighters for eight years.

