Here are the new 2022 growth forecasts for 21 countries

Ted Kemp@TedKempCNBC
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global growth projections for 2022 and 2023, saying the economic hit from Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine will "propagate far and wide."

That said, some countries will be hit more than others — and some won't be hit at all.

What follow are the new 2022 IMF forecasts for real GDP for selected countries in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

IMF 2022 growth projections

Country 2022 real GDP forecast
India8.2%
Saudi Arabia7.6%
Spain4.8%
China4.4%
Australia4.2%
UAE4.2%
Singapore4.0%
Canada3.9%
United States3.7%
United Kingdom3.7%
Nigeria3.4%
France2.9%
South Korea2.5%
Japan2.4%
Italy2.3%
Germany2.1%
Mexico2.0%
South Africa1.9%
Brazil0.8%
Russia-8.5%
Ukraine-35.0%

A full copy of the IMF report is available for download here.

— CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.