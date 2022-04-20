Trump campaign must pay $1.3M in legal fees to 'Apprentice' star Omarosa Manigault Newman in White House book lawsuit

An arbitrator ordered Donald Trump's presidential campaign to pay $1.3 million in legal fees to Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former "Apprentice" star whom the campaign unsuccessfully sued over a book about her tenure as a White House advisor, her lawyer said Wednesday.

The award comes nearly seven months after the arbitrator ruled in Manigault Newman's favor that a confidentiality agreement she signed while working on Trump's 2016 campaign was invalid under New York law.

The campaign in 2018 had filed a complaint with the American Arbitration Association in New York against her claiming that she violated that nondisclosure agreement with a scathing tell-all book titled "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

Manigault Newman's lawyer John Phillips, in a statement, said the decision was the "largest known attorney fee award against a Political Campaign or President we can find and hopefully will send a message that weaponized litigation will not be tolerated and empower other lawyers to stand up and fight for the whistleblower and vocal critic against the oppressive machine."