Ukraine says thousands could be buried in Mariupol mass graves; mayor appeals for full evacuation

The EU is calling on people to switch up their habits in order to use less energy, which it says will help to reduce reliance on Russian gas. The EU imports roughly 40% of its natural gas from Russia.

The European Commission and the International Energy Agency has compiled put together a list of energy-saving measures and say they could save households an average of up to 500 euros ($540) annually.

"People across Europe have helped Ukraine by making donations or aiding refugees directly, and many would like to do more. Most households are also experiencing higher energy bills because of the energy crisis exacerbated by the war," the Commission and IEA said in a joint statement.

"Using less energy is not only an immediate way for Europeans to reduce their bills, it also supports Ukraine by reducing the need for Russian oil and gas, thereby helping to reduce the revenue streams funding the invasion," the organizations added.

"If all EU citizens were to follow the recommendations below at home and in their workplace, it would save 220 million barrels of oil a year, which is enough to fill 120 supertankers, and around 17 billion cubic metres of gas, which is enough to heat almost 20 million homes," the IAE said on its website.

The list of measures encourages people to:

Turn down heating and use less air conditioning

Adjust the boiler's settings

Work from home

Use the car more economically

Reduce speed on highways, with the car air conditioning turned down

Leave the car at home on Sundays in large cities

Walk or bike for short journeys instead of driving

Use public transport

Skip the plane, take the train

— Natasha Turak