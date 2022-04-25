Amazon labor battle continues as union vote kicks off at second Staten Island warehouse

Demonstrators during an Amazon Labor Union (ALU) rally in the Staten Island borough of New York, U.S., on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Amazon workers are casting their ballots on Monday as part of another high-stakes union drive at a warehouse on New York's Staten Island.

Roughly 1,500 workers at the LDJ5 warehouse are eligible to vote in the election, which is taking place in a large, white tent outside of the facility. Voting began early Monday morning and continues through Friday. The National Labor Relations Board will begin counting ballots on May 2.

The election is taking place just across the street from another Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, which in a surprise move, voted in the company's first U.S. union less than a month ago. Unlike JFK8, a massive, 855,000-square-foot warehouse with about 6,000 employees, LDJ5 is a much smaller facility where employees sort packages for delivery.

The Amazon Labor Union, made up of current and former company employees, is seeking to unionize a second Amazon warehouse after its landmark win at JFK8. ALU is calling for Amazon to increase hourly wages for all workers to a minimum of $30 an hour. The average hourly starting pay at U.S. fulfillment centers is $18 an hour, according to Amazon. The union is also seeking longer breaks and improved benefits, among other demands.

The more labor unions like ALU have targeted Amazon, the more aggressive Amazon has become in discouraging employees from joining. The company has held mandatory meetings at LDJ5 where employees are required to sit through anti-union presentations, and it even hired an influential Democratic pollster to assist with its campaign.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin last week that the company thinks employees are "better off" not joining a union.

"At a place like Amazon that empowers employees, if they see something they can do better for customers or for themselves, they can go meet in a room, decide how to change it and change it," Jassy said. "That type of empowerment doesn't happen when you have unions. It's much more bureaucratic, it's much slower."