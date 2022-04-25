What to watch today: Wall Street set to open lower after Friday's sharp declines

BY THE NUMBERS

Twitter (TWTR) shares jumped 5% in the premarket on reports the company could reach a deal with Elon Musk as early as today. Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy the social media company, which became more receptive after the Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO revealed $46.5 billion in secured financing. Twitter's board had met Sunday to discuss Musk's financing plan for his proposed bid, CNBC learned.



Musk's SpaceX will start providing wireless internet on Hawaiian Airlines (HA) flights from the Starlink satellite network as early as next year, a service the airline told CNBC it plans to offer to passengers for free. The deal marks the first for Musk's space company with a major airline. (CNBC) Amazon (AMZN) workers on Monday are set to vote on whether to unionize a second warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island as organizing efforts at the online retail giant steam. Associates at a larger nearby facility known as JFK8 recently Amazon's first organized workplace in the U.S. (Reuters) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian P:resident Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trip to Kyiv was shrouded in secrecy and the highest-level visit to Ukraine by U.S. officials since the invasion began. America pledged just over $700 million in military financing to help Ukraine. (CNBC)



* Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term in office, but political analysts see the continued rise of the far right causing him significant headaches over the coming years. Far-right rival Marine Le Pen got nearly 41.5% in Sunday's election, roughly 7.5 percentage points higher than last election. (CNBC)

