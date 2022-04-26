Biden blocks sales of inefficient lightbulbs, reversing Trump-era policy

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about climate change and protecting national forests on Earth Day at Seward Park in Seattle, Washington, April 22, 2022.

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced new energy efficiency regulations that will phase out old-fashioned incandescent lightbulbs, a move that will drive down electricity use and curb greenhouse gas emissions from the country's power sector.

The Energy Department's rules, which reverse a Trump administration policy, will ban the sale of light bulbs that produce less than 45 lumens per watt and raise energy efficiency standards for various types of general service lamps.

The new standards will save consumers $3 billion each year in utility costs, the department said. The rules could also prevent 222 million tons of planet-warming carbon pollution from being emitted over the next 30 years. That's about as much as 48 million vehicles emit in a year.

Incandescent bulbs, which are the widely recognized glass orbs with glowing wire centers, have been increasingly replaced with more energy-efficient alternatives in recent years. More climate-friendly alternatives include LED bulbs, which look like the traditional pear-shaped incandescent bulbs, but use one-fifth the energy.

The administration's new rules will eventually phase out most incandescent and halogen bulbs on the market.

"By raising energy efficiency standards for lightbulbs, we're putting $3 billion back in the pockets of American consumers and substantially reducing domestic carbon emissions," Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a statement.

"The lighting industry is already embracing more energy-efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future," Granholm said.