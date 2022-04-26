These 10 colleges are giving out the most financial aid this year

At the country's top colleges, the most recent application season was the most competitive on record, but getting accepted at several schools may have been the easy part for students. Now they now have less than one week to decide on which school they'll attend ahead of National Decision Day on May 1, the deadline for high school seniors to finalize a plan for next year. For many, the biggest problem remains how they will pay for their degree. Including room and board, books and other expenses, families with students in four-year private colleges spend about $55,800 annually; at four-year public colleges, it is more than $27,300, according to the College Board.

A majority of college-bound students and their parents say affordability and dealing with the debt burden that often goes hand-in-hand with a college diploma is their top concern, according to The Princeton Review's 2022 College Hopes & Worries survey. A whopping 98% of families said financial aid would be necessary to cover the cost and 80% said it was "extremely" or "very" necessary, The Princeton Review found. "Just the thought of navigating the financial aid is scary to the average student and parent," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "But the good news is that there is a great deal of aid out there, and many schools are incredibly generous."

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The report is based on data from its surveys of administrators at 650 colleges in 2020 and 2021, as well as students attending the schools. When it comes to giving out scholarships and grants, which never have to be repaid, private schools typically have more money to spend, Franek said. "They are able to use their financial wherewithal to allow students to attend college without it being a significant financial burden." At the private colleges at the very top of Princeton Review's 2022 ranking, the average scholarship award is just over $57,000. "These schools are doing the near impossible, which is bringing the cost down below what a student can expect to pay for one year of public college," Franek said.

Top 5 private colleges for financial aid

Blair Hall at Princeton University Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

1. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Sticker price: $74,190

Average need-based scholarship: $61,928

Total out-of-pocket cost: $12,262 2. Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Sticker price: $77,750

Average need-based scholarship: $61,067

Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,683 3. Pomona College

Location: Pomona, California

Sticker price: $71,980

Average need-based scholarship: $55,485

Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,495 4. Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Sticker price: $68,980

Average need-based scholarship: $54,417

Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,563 5. Vassar College

Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

Sticker price: $75,920

Average need-based scholarship: $53,699

Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,221

Top 5 public colleges for financial aid

University of Virginia Source: Dan Addison | UVA University Communications