Biden administration signals a decision on student loan forgiveness could come soon

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the jobs report for the month of March from the State Dining Room of the White House on April 1, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The tens of millions of Americans saddled with student loans may finally hear soon what the Biden administration has decided to do, if anything, on debt forgiveness.

"Not a single person in this country has paid a dime on federal student loans since the president took office," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's press briefing.

She went on to say that President Joe Biden "would make a decision about any cancellation of student debt before the conclusion of that pause on student loans."

That pandemic-era relief suspending the bills has been in effect for over two years, and it's currently scheduled to expire Aug. 31.

More from Personal Finance:

More Americans feeling cash-strapped as inflation spikes

What to do if you missed the April 18 tax filing deadline

Here's how to get the most money toward college

Even before the public health crisis, repayment troubles were common among student loan borrowers.

The country's outstanding education debt balance exceeded $1.7 trillion and posed a larger burden to households than credit card or auto debt. Roughly a quarter of student loan borrowers — or 10 million people — were estimated to be in delinquency or default.

The financial fallout of the public health crisis has only worsened the situation, experts say. A recent study found that surveyed student loan borrowers reported a 16% likelihood of quickly missing a payment if the payment pause ended.

Although Biden has expressed skepticism about sweeping student loan forgiveness in the past, another development this week suggests he may be warming up to the idea.