TikTok looms large in tech earnings reports as digital ad giants struggle to keep up

As the heart of tech earnings season wraps up, one persistent theme has been weakness in the digital ad market.

The war in Ukraine, rising inflation, Apple's privacy changes and an overall pullback in ad spending help explain why Facebook, Google, Amazon and Twitter all reported disappointing revenue numbers this week, and by Snap last week.

But there's another threat that's looming larger by the day: TikTok.

The app for short viral videos has soared in popularity, becoming the world's third-largest social network last year, behind Meta's Facebook and Instagram, according to Insider Intelligence.

Advertisers are following the eyeballs.

“Across the industry, short-form video continues to take a greater proportion of time spent," Atlantic Equities analysts wrote in a note Thursday. "Primarily driving and benefiting from this trend has been TikTok, with some concern that this was creating a competitive challenge for Meta."

TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance, which is privately held and reportedly valued at $140 billion. Insider Intelligence estimates TikTok will have 755 million monthly users globally this year, and says its market share in social networking will top 20% this year, nearing 25% by 2024.

Meta said Wednesday that Facebook ad revenue rose just 6.1% in the first quarter, the slowest growth in the company's 10-year history as a public company. Total revenue trailed analysts' estimates as did the company's forecast for the second quarter, when sales could drop from a year earlier.