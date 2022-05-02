Grand jury that will probe Trump on Georgia election meddling is seated

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, ahead of their January runoff elections to determine control of the U.S. Senate, in Valdosta, Georgia, U.S., December 5, 2020.

The special grand jury that will help investigate former President Donald Trump for possible criminal meddling in Georgia's 2020 presidential election was seated Monday after a selection process that took less than 90 minutes.

The probe employing the grand jury, seated in Atlanta, is seen by some observers as representing the biggest threat of criminal prosecution that Trump currently faces.

While still president, and waiting for Congress to confirm President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, Trump in a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to overturn Biden's victory in that state.

That call, and contacts other people made with the state's attorney general and a top federal prosecutor in Georgia, are being eyed in the criminal investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is overseeing the probe.

Grand jury selection began Monday morning in the Fulton County Courthouse in downtown Atlanta.

A total of 200 potential grand jurors were summoned for the selection process. Out of that group, 23 jurors and three alternates were quickly picked for the panel, which can meet for up to one year.

The grand jury, which will have the power to subpoena testimony from witnesses and to obtain evidence, will not start taking testimony until next month. The lag will give jurors time to arrange their schedules and to wait until the May 24 primary in the state, where Raffensperger and other potential witnesses are on the ballot.

The panel will not have the power to issue indictments but can make recommendations to Willis about criminal prosecutions.