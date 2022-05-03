5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stock futures are lower after Monday's intraday reversal

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

2. 10-year Treasury yield holds just below 3%

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat just shy of 3% on Tuesday, after topping that level Monday for the first time since late 2018. Some strategists say a yield of 3% is mostly a psychological marker and there's a more important technical level slightly higher. Nevertheless, the yields on U.S. government debt have risen at a rapid pace this year, with Monday's milestone marking a continuation of the trend. The 10-year Treasury note yielded about 1.5% at the start of 2022, meaning it's now roughly doubled.

The bond market is reacting to the Federal Reserve adopting a more hawkish policy approach, in an attempt to weaken inflationary pressures across the U.S. economy. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note, which tends to be more sensitive to central bank policy, rose about 4 basis points Tuesday morning to 2.776%. A basis point equals 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

3. Pfizer and Burger King parent deliver earnings beats

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

Pfizer beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines Tuesday; its shares were slightly higher in premarket trading. The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.62 per share, excluding items, surpassing consensus estimates by 15 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Pfizer's quarterly revenue of $25.66 billion topped analyst forecasts of $23.86 billion. The company's Covid vaccine contributed $13.2 billion in sales in the quarter. Restaurant Brands International also surpassed sales and profit expectations. The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons earned 64 cents per share, excluding items, on $1.45 billion in first-quarter revenue. Analysts had estimated earnings of 63 cents per share on $1.41 billion in sales, according to Refinitiv. Burger King saw strong same-store sales growth at its overseas restaurants.

4. Wall Street's top regulator nearly doubles its crypto unit staff

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

The number of Securities and Exchange Commission staffers dedicated to cryptocurrency markets will nearly double, Wall Street's top regulator announced Tuesday. The agency will add 20 positions to its "Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit," bringing its total to 50. The SEC's new hires will include fraud analysts, staff attorneys and trial lawyers, which Chair Gary Gensler said will make the regulator "better equipped to police wrongdoing in the crypto markets" and keep handling duties related to cybersecurity. Cryptocurrencies have surged in popularity in recent years. There's been a flood of retail investors who started trading the digital assets, while institutional players such as venture capitalists have backed blockchain-based start-ups in the nascent industry. However, Gensler has raised concerns about potential fraud in crypto markets and sought to expand protections for retail investors, in particular.

5. Politico reports leaked draft Supreme Court decision would overturn Roe v. Wade

Associate Justice Samuel Alito