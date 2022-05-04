European markets set for cautious open as focus turns to Fed

LONDON — European markets are set to open fractionally lower on Wednesday as global investors await a crucial monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen just 6 points lower at 7,555, Germany's DAX is expected to slip by around 21 points to 14,018 and France's CAC 40 is set to shed around 7 points to 6,569.

The Fed will announce its big interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon, with markets largely expecting the central bank to hike rates by half a percentage point as it looks to rein in inflation, along with announcing a plan to cut its balance sheet from June.

Corporate earnings remain a key driver of individual share price movement in Europe. Volkswagen, UniCredit, Enel, Siemens Healthineers, Fresenius and TeamViewer are among those reporting before the bell on Wednesday.

On the data front, final PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings for April are due from across the euro area on Wednesday morning, along with March's retail sales figures for the bloc.

Investors are keeping on eye on the war in Ukraine, with the EU lining up additional oil sanctions on Russia as Russian forces continue to bombard targets in eastern Ukraine.