Secure 2.0 legislation would make retirement catch-up limits more generous for some. Here's who would really benefit

Catch-up contributions for retirement savers could get more generous for certain savers, if legislation proposed in Congress becomes law.

But the benefits of the increased limits will likely be concentrated among higher-income plan participants.

Today, preretirees ages 50 and up can put away an extra $6,500 toward retirement through 401(k), 403(b) and similar plans. That's in addition to the $20,500 limit all participants can contribute in 2022.

Secure 2.0, which was passed by the House of Representatives, proposes raising the catch-up contributions limits to $10,000 for savers ages 62, 63 and 64. The proposals also calls for treating the catch-ups as post-tax, rather than pretax, contributions.

More from Personal Finance:

Relying on stocks for a near-term purchase?

Nearly risk-free I bonds to deliver a record 9.62%

See how inflation erodes your long-term savings

In addition, it would also raise the catch-up contribution limits for SIMPLE retirement plans to $5,000, from $3,000. In 2022, all workers in those plans can contribute up to $14,000.

Those catch-up contribution limits would be adjusted annually to the cost of living. The legislation also proposes indexing individual retirement account catch-up limits, currently $1,000 for savers 50 and up.

Experts tout the benefits of maxing out retirement contributions. But not all workers can afford to fully take advantage of those savings targets, including workers who are approaching retirement and eligible for higher limits.

A Vanguard study found only 12% of workers in the firm's retirement plans contributed the maximum $19,000 permitted that year. Moreover, only 15% of workers age 50 and over eligible to make additional $6,000 catch-up contributions participated in that feature.