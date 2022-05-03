Relying on stocks for a near-term purchase? What to consider as the market gyrates

JohnnyGreig | E+ | Getty Images

Money earmarked for a major purchase in months' time should generally be in something more conservative, meaning it's insulated from market whiplash, according to financial advisors. "We always say, 'Are you comfortable if that $100,000 turns into $60,000 right at the time you need to write that [tuition] check?'" according to Lee Baker, CFP, founder of Apex Financial Services in Atlanta. "The answer is always 'no.'" Unfortunately, investors caught off guard by the market's plunge in 2022 don't have many good options. Yes, it's possible stocks will rebound by the time you need the money. However, the war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's renewed cycle of raising interest rates may prolong the recent pain — or make it worse. The better bet is to pull the money from stocks that you'll need and park it in something safer, even if it means inking a loss, advisors said. "You made that decision [to invest in stocks]," Baker said. "You've got to suck it up."

Hispanolistic | E+ | Getty Images

There may be one minor consolation, Baker said: tax-loss harvesting. (This applies to investors who own stocks or stock funds in a taxable brokerage account.) This tax play lets investors use an investment loss to offset a capital gain elsewhere in their portfolio. Investors can also consider taking a short-term loan to cover college tuition for the first semester, for example, to give stocks some time to rebound, Baker said. But this also carries risk — namely, you're still on the hook for the loan even if the market doesn't recover as fast as anticipated.

Traditional safe havens like cash and bonds have been troubled, too. High inflation is eating into paltry returns on bank accounts and certificates of deposit. Bond funds are beleaguered by rising interest rates (which cause bond prices to fall). One bond benchmark, the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), is down 10% this year. But parking money in cash is a better option for short-term funds than stocks, advisors said. There are ways some investors might be able to eke out a slightly higher return, too.

You made that decision [to invest in stocks]. You've got to suck it up. Lee Baker CFP, founder of Apex Financial Services