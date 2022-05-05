SpaceX adds $25 monthly fee for users to temporarily change Starlink locations

Elon Musk's SpaceX rolled out a $25 monthly fee this week for customers who seek to relocate their Starlink internet service satellite dishes.

"Portability enables customers to temporarily move their Starlink to new locations and receive high-speed internet anywhere Starlink provides active coverage within the same continent," SpaceX wrote in an email to customers on Wednesday, copies of which were seen by CNBC.

Users who activate the feature will see the base price for Starlink service increase to $135 a month, from $110 a month.

Notably, many users in the past year self-reported on social media that they were able to move Starlink dishes outside of the address that they had registered for service, without seeing significant disruptions to service. Starlink has been increasingly embraced by the nomadic, "vanlife" community due to its relativity high speeds – but SpaceX is now charging a price for that flexibility.

Starlink dishes weigh about 10 to 15 pounds, and the kit included with the antenna includes a WiFi router and a base to stand it upright.

The Starlink network of about 2,000 satellites in low Earth orbit is designed to deliver high-speed internet anywhere. SpaceX said in March that there are about 250,000 total Starlink subscribers, which includes both consumers and enterprise customers.