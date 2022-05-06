Stocks could see more tumult next week, especially if bond yields continue to scream higher

After a week of extraordinary turbulence, stocks are likely to remain volatile as investors await fresh data on inflation and watch the course of bond yields.

The big report for markets is Wednesday's April consumer price index. Economists expect a high inflation reading, but it should moderate from the 8.5% year-over-year pace of March. A second inflation report, the producer price index, which is a gauge of wholesale prices, is released Thursday.

"I think it's going to be a hot number but not as sizzling as last month," said Mark Zanidi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Zandi expects headline CPI to rise 0.3% for the month or 8.2% year-over-year.

Investors are honing in on inflation and other key reports that will influence the Federal Reserve as it moves forward with interest rate hikes.

The Fed raised its fed funds target rate by a half percentage point Wednesday, and signaled it could follow up with more hikes of the same size. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, following the meeting, said he expects the economy could see a "soft or soft-ish" landing.

"I think the two big concerns for the market are inflation and how hawkish the Fed will be trying to get that under control," said Art Hogan chief market strategist at National Securities. Hogan said investors are also concerned about China's economy as it locks down to fight Covid and how that slowing could impact the rest of the world.

Hogan said if the CPI comes in as expected that could bring some stability to both stocks and bonds, since it would then appear that inflation has peaked.