Employers requiring job applicants to have a Covid-19 vaccine is declining, study finds

The share of job ads that require candidates to have a Covid-19 vaccine seems to be on the decline.

About 6.7% of U.S. job listings cited vaccination as a necessity for applicants as of April 29, according to a new analysis by AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed, a job site.

The share has slowly fallen since March 12, when it touched a pandemic-era peak of 7.1%. (The data looks at the seven-day moving average of Indeed listings.)

The job listings don't cite vaccination against Covid-19 specifically. However, that's the implication since there were essentially no job ads requiring vaccination before the coronavirus pandemic, Konkel said.

More from Personal Finance:

Strategy may help you not run out of retirement money

As stocks tumble, this tax play offers a silver lining

Strong job market causes more students to drop out of college

About 76% of Americans age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Roughly 66% of the entire U.S. population is fully vaccinated.)

Employers started advertising required vaccination around August, when the delta variant was fueling a new wave of virus cases. The trend accelerated through the fall and winter of last year and remains "substantial" despite the decline in recent weeks, Konkel said.

"I believe the downward trend is indicative of whether employers think advertising required vaccination will help them attract the workers they want," Konkel said.

"Advertising required vaccination is a way to appeal to certain groups of workers but at the same time, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are now lower than during the fall and winter," she added. "Employers may be hypothesizing that if the pandemic isn't at the forefront of workers' minds, advertising required vaccination isn't going to appeal in the same way it did a few months ago."