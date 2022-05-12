'The most dumb thing': Elon Musk dismisses hydrogen as tool for energy storage

Elon Musk has a history of expressing strong opinions about hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells. A few years ago, when the subject came up during a discussion with reporters at the Automotive News World Congress, the electric vehicle magnate described hydrogen fuel cells as "extremely silly."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reiterated his skepticism about hydrogen's role in the planned shift to a more sustainable future, describing it as "the most dumb thing I could possibly imagine for energy storage."

During an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car summit on Tuesday, Musk was asked if he thought hydrogen had a role to play in accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels.

"No," he replied. "I really can't emphasize this enough — the number of times I've been asked about hydrogen, it might be … it's well over 100 times, maybe 200 times," he said. "It's important to understand that if you want a means of energy storage, hydrogen is a bad choice."

Expanding on his argument, Musk went on to state that "gigantic tanks" would be required to hold hydrogen in liquid form. If it were to be stored in gaseous form, "even bigger" tanks would be needed, he said.

Described by the International Energy Agency as a "versatile energy carrier," hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in sectors such as industry and transport.

In 2019, the IEA said hydrogen was "one of the leading options for storing energy from renewables and looks promising to be a lowest-cost option for storing electricity over days, weeks or even months."

The Paris-based organization added that both hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels were able to "transport energy from renewables over long distances — from regions with abundant solar and wind resources, such as Australia or Latin America, to energy-hungry cities thousands of kilometres away."