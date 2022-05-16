As more states take up paid family leave, here's where the push for a national policy stands

Families, parents and caregivers call on Congress to include paid family and medical leave in the Build Back Better legislative package during an all-day Nov. 2, 2021 vigil in Washington, D.C.

When Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, signed new paid family and medical leave legislation into law last week, the "First State" became the 11th in the nation with such a policy.

Yet the fate of federal paid family leave, which has been championed by leading Democrats on Capitol Hill, is still uncertain.

Paid family and medical leave was among the issues Democrats had hoped to address through the Build Back Better package, which they tried to pass through a simple majority this year.

But dissention among party members made it impossible to move the legislation forward.

With that, the party lost one window of opportunity to move on family leave, an issue largely untouched by Congress since the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, which gives some workers the ability to take unpaid time off for family or medical reasons.

"At the current moment, federal efforts around a bold paid leave program are stalled," said Adrienne Schweer, head of the paid family leave task force at the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Delaware and Maryland are the latest states to add paid family and medical leave policies.

Other states with laws in place include Rhode Island, California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Oregon and Colorado, as well as Washington, D.C.