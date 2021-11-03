Democrats manage to get 4 weeks of paid leave back into social spending bill. But it's still too early for Americans to count on

Families, parents and caregivers call on Congress to include paid family and medical leave in the Build Back Better legislative package during an all-day Nov. 2, 2021 vigil in Washington, D.C.

Democrats and advocates for paid family leave were handed a victory in the fight for a national plan on Wednesday, one day after they held a day-long press conference outside of the Capitol building to rally support for the issue.

The proposed plan for four weeks of paid leave is getting added back into the Build Back Better legislation, after it had been cut from the $1.75 trillion proposal due to some leaders' concerns about the high costs such a program would entail.

On Wednesday, Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., announced that paid leave was re-attached to the measure.

The proposal had been reduced from the 12 weeks President Joe Biden originally proposed, before it was scrapped from the bill last week, leaving advocates who had been fighting for it up in arms.

"For far too long, American workers have had to make the impossible choice between providing for their families and caring for them," Neal said in a statement on Wednesday. "Now, because of the leadership and tireless advocacy of the people's House, meaningful paid family and medical leave will be included as part of the Build Back Better Act."

Currently, the U.S. is one of the few countries without a national paid family and medical leave program. Eligible workers can take unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993. Other workers may have access to paid leave through their employers or states that have enacted such programs.

However, many employees fall through the cracks, an issue that has become more obvious since the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced many workers to choose between caregiving responsibilities or their own medical care and work.

The goal of the national plan would be to make it so workers can take paid time off when needed, for reasons such as the birth or adoption of a child, caring for a sick loved one or for their own health needs.