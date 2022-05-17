Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the release of meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.13% in early trade while the Topix index hovered above the flatline.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.46% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia traded 0.15% higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25% higher.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release minutes from its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Earlier in May, the Australian central bank announced its first rate hike in more than a decade.