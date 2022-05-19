House Democrats push for state and local taxes relief in appropriations bill

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference announcing the State and Local Taxes (SALT) Caucus outside the U.S. Capitol on April 15, 2021.

Despite roadblocks, five House Democrats are still fighting for relief on the $10,000 limit on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., sent a letter to leaders of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, urging colleagues to deny the IRS funds to block state-level SALT cap workarounds.

Signed by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.; Katie Porter, D-Calif.; and Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., the letter requests a provision be added to the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill.

The letter specifically calls out legislation passed in New York and New Jersey that allow local jurisdictions to create charitable funds offering property tax credits to homeowners who contributed. The law would have allowed taxpayers who itemized deductions to claim a charitable write-off for their donations.

However, the IRS and the U.S. Department of the Treasury barred this workaround in 2019, saying the receipt of a SALT credit in return for charitable contributions would constitute a "quid pro quo."

"Congress didn't give the IRS permission to interpret the tax law as they see fit, which they've done by dismantling the charitable tax deduction," said Gottheimer, who co-chairs the SALT Caucus.

"We must do everything we can, including restoring the SALT deduction, to help cut taxes and make life more affordable for families and small businesses," he added.