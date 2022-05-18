High-yield bonds may lose appeal amid rising interest rates

If you're chasing portfolio income, you may be eyeing high-yield bonds, also known as junk bonds, which typically pay more interest but carry greater risk.

Since interest rates and bond prices move in opposite directions, U.S. junk bond values have dipped to the lowest levels since May 2020. But collective yields are at 7.5% as of May 17, up from 4.42% since the beginning of January, according to the ICE Bank of America U.S. High-Yield Index.

However, high-yield bonds have greater default risk than their investment-grade counterparts, meaning issuers may be less likely to cover interest payments and loans by the maturity date.

More from Personal Finance:

Better market days are coming. It's just a question of when

You might start hearing about capitulation in the markets. Invest anyway

What experts say to do if inflation has you worried about retirement

"There's a reason they are called junk," said certified financial planner Charles Sachs, chief investment officer at Kaufman Rossin Wealth in Miami, explaining how the assets may behave like stocks "when markets misbehave."