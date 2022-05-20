European stocks set to climb as global markets look for recovery after turbulent week

LONDON — European markets are set to open higher on Friday, tracking global gains as another volatile trading week comes to a close.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 75 points higher at 7,378, Germany's DAX is set to add around 120 points to 14,002 and France's CAC 40 is expected to gain around 49 points to 6,322.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 is heading for a negative week, having closed lower on Thursday as concerns about inflation and ominous earnings reports from U.S. retailers dented global sentiment.

Markets in Asia-Pacific advanced on Friday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index leading gains, as China kept its one-year benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.7% but cut its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points.

U.S. stock futures rose in premarket trade, pointing to a higher open on Wall Street on Friday as traders watch to see if the S&P 500 will tumble into bear market territory.