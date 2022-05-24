Soros says civilization may not survive Russia's Ukraine invasion, warns of global depression

Liberal billionaire George Soros on Tuesday warned of a global depression, and said Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be looked back on as the starting point of World War III.

At his annual dinner amid the World Economic Forum, Soros said the course of history had changed dramatically since the last Davos event.

"Russia invaded Ukraine. This has shaken Europe to its core," he told the audience.

"The European Union was established to prevent such a thing from happening. Even when the fighting stops, as it eventually must, the situation will never revert to the status quo ante. Indeed, the Russian invasion may turn out to be the beginning of World War III, and our civilization may not survive it."

He explained that other issues that concern humanity, such as pandemics, climate change and avoiding nuclear war, have had to take a back seat. "That's why I say our civilization may not survive," he later added.

Soros, born in Hungary to a Jewish family that survived the Nazi occupation, emigrated to Britain and later the United States. The financier funds liberal charities and non-governmental organizations worldwide through his Open Society Foundations, and famously betted against the British pound back in 1992.

Speaking Tuesday, Soros said that the fight against climate change has had to take second place amid the Ukraine war.

"Yet the experts tell us that we have already fallen far behind, and climate change is on the verge of becoming irreversible. That could be the end of our civilization," he said.