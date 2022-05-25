40% of parents have an adult child living with them, survey finds. Here's how they can still prioritize their financial goals

Many adult children are "boomeranging" and moving back in with their parents amid high rents and home prices, a new survey from financial services company Thrivent finds.

About 40% of parents reported they currently have an adult child living with them.

Meanwhile, 25% of parents said an adult child temporarily lived with them and has since moved out.

The online survey of 2,200 adults was conducted by Morning Consult between April 30 and May 3. Screener questions isolated the responses of 443 parents ages 40 to 65 with children ages 18 to 35, as well as 677 adult children ages 18 to 35.

More from Personal Finance:

It's a good time for young investors to put money in the market

Borrowers on edge as Biden weighs student loan forgiveness

More employers are offering financial education for workers

Parents said the top reasons their adult children moved back home are not being able to afford rent or home price increases, at 33%; needing financial support after graduation, 26%; or having lost their jobs, 17%.

Top reasons for moving back in with parents after graduation are not yet being financially independent, at 33%; trying to save money to purchase a home, 28%; losing a job, 13%; having large debts, 12%; and unexpected costs like medical bills, 10%.

Parents surveyed cited their own list of financial goals, including paying off debt, saving for retirement, saving for a home and caring for aging parents.

Yet having their kids return home set some parents back, with 35% of respondents indicating it affected their ability to save for their long-term goals, 26% reporting it affected their ability to meet short-term goals or pay off debts, and 14% reporting it limited their ability to save for their future health-care needs.