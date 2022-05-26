Russia's central bank cuts key interest rate to 11%, citing decreased stability risks

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian central bank has cut its key interest rate by 300 basis points for a third time since its emergency hike in late February, citing cooling inflation and a recovery in the ruble.

The Central Bank of Russia on Thursday cut its key interest rate from 14% to 11%, citing a slowing in inflation and the recovery of the ruble.

Following an extraordinary meeting, policymakers opted for another 300 basis point cut, the Bank's third since an emergency hike of the key rate from 9.5% to 20% in the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the imposition of punitive sanctions by Western powers. At the time, the CBR also imposed strict capital control measures in a bid to mitigate the impact of sanctions and prop up the ruble.

"The latest weekly data point to a significant slowdown in the current price growth rates. Inflationary pressure eases on the back of the ruble exchange rate dynamics as well as the noticeable decline in inflation expectations of households and businesses," the CBR said in a statement Thursday.

"In April annual inflation reached 17.8%, however, based on the estimate as of 20 May, it slowed down to 17.5%, decreasing faster than in the Bank of Russia's April forecast."

Having plunged to a record low of 150 against the U.S. dollar on Mar. 7, weeks after Russian troops began their unprecedented invasion of Ukraine, the CBR's capital control measures have brought the currency surging back to a two-year high, briefly touching 53 rubles to the dollar on Tuesday.

The ruble weakened against the greenback on Thursday morning to trade at 60.80 to the dollar.

The CBR said Thursday that funds had continued to flow into fixed-term ruble deposits, while lending activity remains weak, limiting inflationary risks.