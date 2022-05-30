European stocks climb, tracking global sentiment as dollar weakens

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, with traders easing expectations of aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.6% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose sharply across the board on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 2.3% to lead gains ahead of a big week of economic data releases for the region.

Sentiment was boosted by a relaxation of Covid controls over the weekend in the major Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai.

Markets in the U.S. are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped losing streaks to post their strongest week since November 2020.