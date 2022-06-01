European VCs urge tech start-ups to slash costs and extend the runway

European venture capitalists are advising start-ups in their portfolios to cut costs and freeze hiring as economists warn that another recession is inevitable. Their counterparts in Silicon Valley are doing the same.

Following a bumper 2021 that was full of IPOs and mega funding rounds, some of the most valuable start-ups in Europe are now laying off significant numbers of staff and drastically scaling back their expansion plans.

"The general advice is to extend [the] runway," Michael Stothard, an early-stage start-up investor at Firstminute Capital in London, told CNBC. That means they either need to cut their costs or try to raise more capital if they're able to, he added.

Nathan Benaich, a venture capitalist at Air Street Capital in London, said that the industry overall has been advising companies to be more conservative rather than encouraging the go-go plans of yesteryear.

"On my side, I think it makes sense to focus on what's working in the business today vs. planning longer term bets until we get a better read on the market," he told CNBC.

Fred Destin, founder of VC firm Stride, told CNBC that the advice being offered differs from start-up to start-up but generally he is urging entrepreneurs in his portfolio to cut costs where they can.

"Lower expected demand and slower funding markets really demand action" said Destin, who has led investments into European unicorns like food delivery service Deliveroo, property platform Zoopla and car retailer Cazoo.