Russia takes majority control of key Ukrainian city; Moscow calls U.S. weapons package 'direct confrontation.' Follow our live updates

Russia has made significant gains in a strategic city in Ukraine's Donbas, the eastern-most city that was still under Ukrainian control and a last Ukrainian holdout in the Luhansk region.

"Russia has taken control of most of Sieverodonetsk. The main road into the Sieverodonetsk pocket likely remains under Ukrainian control but Russia continues to make steady local gains, enabled by a heavy concentration of artillery," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence wrote as part of its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"This has not been without cost, and Russian forces have sustained losses in the process."

Russian troops now will likely have to cross the Siverskyy Donets River, which stands in the way of its advance, a mission that is "vital for Russian forces as they secure Luhansk Oblast and prepare to switch focus to Donetsk Oblast," the ministry wrote.

"It is likely Russia will need at least a short tactical pause to re-set for opposed river crossings and subsequent attacks further into Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian armed forces have prepared defensive positions," it said, noting that this could "risk losing some of the momentum they have built over the last week."

— Natasha Turak