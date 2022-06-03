Russia-Ukraine war hits 100th day; Moscow starts military drills in the Pacific. Follow our live updates

On the 100th day of Russia's war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin still terms its "special military operation," Russian forces made significant territorial gains in the country's eastern Donbas, now controlling more than 90% of Luhansk.

"Russia is now achieving tactical success in the Donbas. Russian forces have generated and maintained momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition," the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense wrote in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

That has come at a significant cost in terms of resources, as its forces have been overwhelmingly concentrated on one part of the campaign, the post said.

"Russia has not been able to generate manoeuvre or movement on other fronts or axes, all of which have transitioned to the defensive," the ministry wrote, adding that "measured against Russia's original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved." Among those objectives was the aim to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government.

"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time," the post added.

— Natasha Turak