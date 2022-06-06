'There is hope': Prince William in rallying cry for the environment

Prince William delivers a speech in London on June 4, 2022. In his speech, the Duke of Cambridge said "decades of making the case for taking better care of our world" meant environmental issues were "now at the top of the global agenda."

Prince William issued a rallying cry for the environment over the weekend, with the second in line to the British throne saying there was a "pressing need to protect and restore our planet."

In a speech in London on Saturday during celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, William noted that his grandmother, who is 96, had been alive for almost a century.

"In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs," he said. "And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile."

"Today, in 2022, as the queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent," he said.

The Duke of Cambridge added that "decades of making the case for taking better care of our world" meant environmental issues were "now at the top of the global agenda."

"More and more businesses and politicians are answering the call and, perhaps most inspiringly, the cause is now being spearheaded by an amazing and united generation of young people across the world," he said.