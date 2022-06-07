Tax planning begins when building your portfolio. Here’s what to know

If you're still recovering from the tax sting of larger-than-expected mutual fund payouts in 2021, it's never too early to prepare for future distributions, financial experts say.

Mid-year capital gains distributions aren't common, especially in a bear market year, said Russel Kinnel, director of manager research for Morningstar. "And it should be a pretty light year-end, as well, barring a huge rally."

But investors still need to be proactive for the future since "90% of what you can do is in the portfolio building stage," Kinnel said.

Your 401(k) plan or individual retirement account may shield you from tax on yearly income, such as dividends or capital gains. But your brokerage account is taxable, meaning you may owe levies on annual activity.

"I definitely take that into consideration when I'm designing portfolios for clients," said JoAnn May, a certified financial planner and CPA with Forest Asset Management in Berwyn, Illinois. "I always keep the taxability of assets in mind when strategizing where things are going to go."

If you have three types of accounts — brokerage, tax-deferred and tax-free — it's easier to pick the best spot for each asset, May said.

Since bonds may have less growth but distribute income, they may be suitable for tax-deferred accounts, like your 401(k) plan, she said, and investments most likely to appreciate may be ideal for tax-free accounts, like a Roth IRA.

However, if you don't have the three account options, there may be other opportunities for tax efficiency, May said.