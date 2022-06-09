Biden announces standards to make electric vehicle charging stations accessible

U.S. President Joe Biden announces the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as part of administration efforts to lower gasoline prices, during remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, March 31, 2022.

The Biden administration this week proposed new standards for its program to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030, the latest move in its effort to accelerate the country's clean energy transition.

Biden officials said the proposal on minimum standards will help establish the groundwork for states to build charging station projects that are accessible to all drivers regardless of the location, EV brand or charging company.

Electrifying the transportation sector, one of the largest contributors to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, is critical to mitigating climate change. The administration has touted EVs as more affordable for Americans than gas-powered cars and has set a goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Earlier this year, the White House introduced a plan to allocate $5 billion to states to fund EV chargers during the next five years. The plan is part of the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, which includes $7.5 billion to build a national network of EV charging stations.

"Everyone deserves a chance to benefit from EVs," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during a call with reporters on Wednesday.

"We're paying attention not only to the quantity of EV chargers but also their quality," Buttigieg said. "Everyone should be able to find a working charging station when and where they need it."