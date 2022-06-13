EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions plans to declare bankruptcy a year after going public

- Electric Last Mile Solutions said it will liquidate its assets via a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process.
- The company has been unable to secure financing since its founder and CEO departed in February after an investigation found the company's financial statements to be unreliable.
EV start-up Electric Last Mile Solutions said late Sunday it plans to file for bankruptcy less than a year after it went public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
The Michigan-based maker of electric commercial vans said in a release that interim CEO Shauna McIntyre and its board of directors decided on Sunday to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection, which will allow it to liquidate its assets, after a "comprehensive review of the company's products and commercialization plans" turned up no better option for stakeholders.
ELMS's public offering, in late June 2021, came amid a wave of SPAC deals that took EV makers public. The company is the first of those post-SPAC EV makers to say that it will declare bankruptcy.
McIntyre has served as interim CEO since February, when founder Jason Luo and then-CEO Jim Taylor left the struggling start-up after an internal investigation found that the company's past financial statements were unreliable.
ELMS said in a statement that those executive departures, and a related investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, had made it "extremely challenging" to secure additional funding.