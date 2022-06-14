Bitcoin drops below $21,000 briefly as crypto sell-off continues

Bitcoin briefly fell below $21,000 on Tuesday in Asia before bouncing back slightly, continuing its plunge as investors sold off risk assets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency fell nearly 14% in the past 24 hours, while ethereum tumbled more than 12% over the same period, according to Coinbase data.

Bitcoin was hovering at about $21,800 on Tuesday in Asia.

"Everything is on fire right now, be it the equities, be it the crypto assets or anything," said Nirmal Ranga, head of trading and technical analysis at crypto exchange ZebPay.

"What you're seeing in the market is … fear, uncertainty and doubt. Technically, markets look oversold and there has to be some floor that we're going to hit in bitcoin in the coming future," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Crypto assets were hammered on Monday as trading platforms such as Celsius and Binance stopped withdrawals, and some companies cut jobs.