Trio of European leaders take train to Kyiv for talks; Zelenskyy says Russia has 'significant advantage'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is grateful for a new $1 billion support package from the Biden administration as Russia presses home its advantage in eastern Ukraine.

"We are defending Donbas," he said, saying that the Ukrainian army had proved itself "despite the significant advantage of the Russian army in the number of soldiers and equipment."

"Of course, we will do our best to outmatch their advantages for now. Every day I fight for Ukraine to get the necessary weapons and equipment," Zelenskyy said last night.

Meanwhile, fighting in the Donbas is relentless, with Russian forces reportedly using "all available firepower" to pound the key target of Severodonetsk and the surrounding area.