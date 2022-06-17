EU to decide on whether Ukraine can join the bloc; Russian bombings 'rising daily'

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, will meet on Friday to provide a fast-tracked opinion on Ukraine's bid for membership. The discussion comes shortly after some of the most powerful EU leaders traveled to Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv in a show of solidarity with the war-ravaged country.

Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk's regional administration region, says the number of Russian bombings in Ukraine is "rising daily."

Russian forces are continuing to launch ground assaults on the strategically important Donbas city of Severodonetsk in an attempt to establish control.

The Donbas region refers to the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the easternmost part of Ukraine. It is a major strategic, political and economic target for the Kremlin.